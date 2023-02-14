Manchester United Could be Without 7 Players For Their Trip to Barcelona This Week

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The Red Devils will board a plane to Spain to compete in a playoff for the round of 16 in the Europa League against one of the heavyweights of European soccer, Barcelona. United will be playing on the road for the first leg (which will take place on February 16), but they will be back at Old Trafford for the second leg (which will take place on February 23), which means that they will have the Old Trafford faithful cheering for them in full voice and encouraging them throughout the night.

However, Erik ten Hag will need to find a way to work around the problem of players being unavailable. Because of their suspensions, Lisandro Martinez and Marcel Sabitzer are unable to participate, and Christian Eriksen and Donny van de Beek are unable to participate because of their long-term injury.

As of right now, injuries have forced Antony, Scott McTominay, and Anthony Martial to take a step back from their roles. The three players did not participate in either of the two matches that the Reds played against Leeds United during the previous week, and it is presently unknown whether or not they will travel with the team on Thursday.

After serving two of the three games on his three-game Premier League suspension, Casemiro will be available to Ten Hag’s team and will have had 12 days off to rest after completing his suspension. This is a positive development.

Photo Credit Google

TalkSport10 (

)