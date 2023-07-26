Manchester United Considers Potential Transfer of Scott McTominay to West Ham for £40-45m

According to a report from The Telegraph, Manchester United may consider selling Scott McTominay to West Ham United if they receive an offer in the range of £40-45 million.

Scott McTominay, the Scotland international, has been a significant presence for Manchester United since his debut in May 2017, accumulating 209 appearances for the club. However, with Casemiro now established as the first-choice holding midfielder, McTominay’s starting position is no longer guaranteed.

West Ham United has expressed interest in signing McTominay, but it is believed that they would need to offer a substantial sum, potentially up to £45 million, to persuade United to part ways with him. United is actively looking to offload players to recoup funds, but it is more likely that Fred and Donny van de Beek will be the ones to leave before McTominay.

As of now, manager Erik ten Hag is content keeping McTominay in the squad and would only entertain the idea of selling him if a serious transfer offer is submitted.

McTominay, on the other hand, is willing to wait and assess the United squad closer to the transfer deadline. While he has an affection for the club and is open to staying, his desire to play regular matches would make him unhappy sitting on the sidelines for an entire season.

