Manchester united, Chelsea And Tottenham Squad Depth For The Remainder Of The 2022/23 Season

Chelsea are currently ranked tenth in the 2022/23 premier league season despite signing many players in the summer transfer window and this prompted them to acquire more players in the winter. The Blues have one of the best squad depth in the premier league. However, Manchester united only signed two players on loan in the winter transfer window, and are hoping to win at least one title in the 2022/23 season. Let’s take a look at the squad depth of Manchester united, Chelsea and Tottenham after 2022 summer and 2023 winter transfer window.

Chelsea Squad Depth For The Rest Of The 2022/23 Season.

Goalkeeper: Slonina, Kepa, E. Mendy and Bettineli.

Defenders: Badiashile, C. Azpilicueta, R. James, R. Loftus-Cheek, W. Fofana, T. Silva, K. Koulibaly, T. Chalobah, M. Cucrella, Ben Chilwell, and Lewis Hall.

Midfielders: C. Chukwuemeka, M. Kovacic, N. Kanye, Andrey Santos, Enzo Fernandez, Gallagher, and D. Zakaria.

Forwards: Kai Havertz, Datro Fofana, Broja, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Raheem Sterling, N. Madueke, M. Mudryk, ￼ M. Mount, H. Ziyech, J. Felix, and C. Pulisic.

Tottenham Squad Depth For The Rest Of The 2022/23 Season.

Goalkeeper: H. Lloris and Forster.

Defenders: Davinson, E. Dier, C. Lenglet, A. Davies, I. Perisic, Sessegnon, C. Romero, Tanganga, P. Porro and Emerson Royal.

Midfielders: Bentacur, P. M. Sarr, Y. Bissouma, and Hojbjerg.

Forwards: Kulusevski, L. Moura, H. Kane, Son, Richarlison and Danjuma.

Manchester united Squad Depth For The Rest Of The 2022/23 Season.

Goalkeeper: David De Gea, Butland and Heaton.

Defenders: R. Varane, V. Lindelof, A. Wan-Bissaka, D. Dalot, T. Malacia, L. Shaw, B. Williams, Phil Jones, H. Maguire, and Lisandro Martinez.

Midfielders: Marcel Sabitzer, Scott McTominay, Casemiro, Fred, Van De Beek, Bruno Fernandes and C. Eriksen.

Forwards: W. Weghorst, A. Martial, M. Rashford, Garnacho, A. Elanga, Antony, J. Sancho, Facundo Pellistri.

