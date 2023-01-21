Manchester United Boss Erik Ten Hag Has Suffered Four Blows Ahead Of Crunch Arsenal Clash

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Erik Ten Hag and his Manchester United squad are currently gearing up for Sunday’s crunch clash against premier league leaders Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium. Manchester United will go into the game looking to put Mikel Arteta’s men to the sword and boost their chances of winning their first premier league title since 2013. Let’s take a look at the four blows Manchester United has had to suffer ahead of the Sunday clash with Arsenal.

1. Manchester United’s winning streak has come to an end after their 1-1 draw with Crystal Palace. Manchester United has won every game they competed in after the world cup but Michael Olise canceled Bruno Fernandes’s goal with a stunning freekick.

2. Manchester United will be without their talisman Casemiro against Arsenal. The Brazilian midfielder has been instrumental in the Red Devils’ revival this season and his absence will be missed against Arsenal.

3. French striker Anthony Martial is in doubt to play against Arsenal. Anthony Martial missed Manchester United’s draw with Crystal Palace and he is unlikely to play against Arsenal.

4. Manchester United will also be without Jadon Sancho despite returning to training. Erik Ten Hag confirmed that the 22-year-old is not in contention to face Arsenal.

