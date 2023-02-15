SPORT

Manchester United Boss Erik ten Hag Confirms Double Injury Boost as Barcelona Clash Looms

Prior to the Europa League matchup with Barcelona on Thursday night, Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag made a statement. Prior to the contest, the Red Devils had won five of their previous six games. And as they strive to triumph in each of the four competitions they are taking part in, they will be trying to plan yet another victory.

Due to their respective suspensions, United will take on Barcelona without Marcel Sabitzer and Lisandro Martinez.

The pair were ruled out for Thursday’s game at the Nou Camp, but Ten Hag confirmed they were getting closer to returning, which is good news for Antony and Scott McTominay.

Martinez’s absence will be noticed by United because he was suspended after receiving three cautions during the group stage.

Since joining from Ajax in the summer, the center-back has dazzled, even quieting detractors like Jamie Carragher.

Luke Shaw, Harry Maguire, and Victor Lindelof are all potential partners for Raphael Varane at center back.

And Ten Hag has spoken out about Martinez’s absence, believing that his team can still succeed despite not having the 25-year-old.

