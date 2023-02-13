Manchester United Beat Leeds 2:0, As Rashford and Garnacho Score

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Manchester United secured away victory at Leeds United on Sunday, February 12, 2023 ,with goals from Marcus Rashford and Alejandro Garnacho to keep pressure on the Premier League top two, based on the report released today by the MIRROR.

Photo Credit: DAILY POST

More so, Marcus Rashford broke the deadlock some minutes to the end of the match, as he headed home from Luke Shaw’s cross at the 80th minutes and the substitute Alejandro Garnacho made it 2:0 at the 85th minutes of the game. Goals from Garnacho and Rashford gave Man United the needed victory over Leeds at Elland Road, according to the report.

Photo Credit: SKY SPORTS

However, Manchester United is presently third on the EPL table with 46 points, Arsenal in the first position with 51 points and Manchester City in second position with 48 points. Meanwhile, Leeds is 17th on the table as their winless run extends to nine games, according to the report released yesterday by the SKY SPORTS.

