Erik ten Hag will be seeking to build on a successful first season in charge of Manchester United as he prepares for a second season in command.

After finishing third in the Premier League, the Red Devils qualified for the Champions League, and they also won their first trophy since 2017, claiming the EFL Cup.

With a move for England international Mason Mount being done, Ten Hag will undoubtedly want to bolster his squad as they aim to finish higher in the league and advance farther in the Champions League.

However, let’s take at the Red Devils Squad for 2023/2024 Season

Manchester United Available Squad For 2023/2024 Season

Ten Hag’s first challenge will be to resolve the goalkeeping situation. Dean Henderson is the only keeper under contract beyond the current season. David de Gea has become a free agent after his contract expired on June 30, while Jack Butland has joined the Rangers. One-year extensions have been granted to Tom Heaton and Nathan Bishop.

Phil Jones and Axel Tuanzebe have been released from the defence, while Eric Bailly and Alex Telles have returned from loan spells but are anticipated to be sold. Birmingham City has signed Ethan Laird.

There is some hope, however, as United have completed a deal to capture Mason Mount from Chelsea, but they remain short in midfield. Fulham are interested in Fred, while Utrecht have sold Zidane Iqbal. Marcel Sabitzer has returned to Bayern Munich after a loan spell at Manchester United in the second part of the season.

United are also looking for a striker. Wout Weghorst has returned to Burnley after a loan spell, while Anthony Martial has been linked with a move elsewhere this summer.

Mason Greenwood has been named to the club’s retained list for next season, but he is still suspended pending the outcome of an internal inquiry into off-field charges. Greenwood was facing attempted rape, controlling and coercive behaviour, and assault causing actual bodily harm charges when they were withdrawn in February.

