Manchester United Are Interested In Borussia Dortmund Captain

After Manchester United unexpectedly emerged as a title contender in the Premier League, Erik ten Hag has continued to look to strengthen his team. There is a need for more frontline options even though Jack Butland and Wout Weghorst have both arrived at Old Trafford on loan. With Ten Hag still looking to add players, a victory over the Gunners on Sunday would bring the Red Devils to within five points of Arsenal.

Ten Hag is intensifying his chase of Marco Reus since attacking players are expected to be one of his summer priorities. The storied winger’s deal with Borussia Dortmund expires in the summer. When his deal does expire, he has previously said that he will weigh all of his alternatives. If he does leave Signal Iduna Park, United is regarded as one of the front-runners. After the Manchester derby, Ten Hag met in secret with Reus’ representatives. It is unknown if the conversations between the United manager and Dirk Hebel and Darren Freeman were productive.

