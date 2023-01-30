Manchester United are among other clubs that have been informed about Tieleman’s situation

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Erik ten Hag and his men are having an outstanding campaign so far. The Red Devils will lock horns next with Nottingham Forest in the second leg of their Semi-Final game after defeating Steve Cooper’s men 3-nil in the first leg.

Erik ten Hag and his camp will be looking to do some business in the transfer market and one player that has been linked with a move to Old Trafford is Youri Tielemans.

According to reports coming from Fabrizio Romano, Manchester United is among other clubs that have been informed about Youri Tieleman’s situation as Leicester maintains they want a big fee for the player this winter transfer market.

“Manchester United, along with other clubs have been informed of Youri Tielemans’ situation”.

“Leicester will want a big fee for Tielemans this month”, Fabrizio said.

The report adds that Tielemans could leave for free at the end of the season when his contract expires as he has made it clear that he will not sign a new contract with Leicester. It remains to be seen if these reports are true.

