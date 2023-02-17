Manchester United Appoints David Harrison As Their Director Of Football

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

David Harrison has been appointed Director of Football at Manchester United, directing all aspects of the club’s football business.

He joined Everton, where he held the same position for the Merseyside club. David will report to John Murtaugh, Director of Football and will be based at the Carrington Training Center with responsibility for ensuring our football operations run as smoothly and efficiently as possible.

This will involve managing all of Red devils football operations at Carrington for the boys’, girls’ and academy teams, including key areas such as football management, team travel and player support. Rebecca Britain is still the club’s secretary and reports to David.

John Murtaugh said: “David is known as one of the most capable and respected executives in football and we are delighted that he has chosen to join Manchester United. He will bring experience and deep knowledge to this important role, and will strengthen the support structure we build around our teams, to give our players and staff the best chance of success.

David Harrison said: “I am delighted to be taking on this role at a time of great opportunity and promise for Manchester United. I will always cherish my 27 years at Everton and wish everyone at Goodison and Finch Farm all the best for the future. Now my aim is to help Manchester United create the best possible operating environment to support success on the pitch.

David grew up in Bury, Greater Manchester, and began his career in the box office at Old Trafford before moving to Everton in 1995 and progressing to the club. He will leave Everton at the end of February and start at Carrington next month. David succeeds Alan Dawson, who will leave the club after 11 years at the end of July to pursue new opportunities. “Everyone at Manchester United would like to thank Alan for his tremendous contribution to the club and we wish him all the very best in the next chapter of his career,” said John Murtaugh.

Source; Official Social media account of Manchester United.

