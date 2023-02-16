This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Manchester united would be playing against Barcelona at Camp Nou tonight and there is high chances that they might not win the Catalans. The Red Devil’s would be without some of their key players who are either suspended or injured. However, Barcelona are still undefeated in 2023 and are currently leading the La Liga table with 8 points. On the other hand, Manchester united are currently ranked third in the premier league table. In the past few meetings, Barcelona have always won the Red Devils. They beat them twice in the champions league finals and would now play them in the knockout stage of the Europa league for the first time in history. Let’s take a look at the combined team of best Manchester united and Barcelona players.

Manchester united And Barcelona Combined Xi Players.

Goalkeeper: Ter Stegen.

Defenders: R. Araujo, R. Varane, D. Dalot and L. Shaw.

Midfielders: Casemiro, F. De Jong and B. Fernandes.

Forwards: M. Rashford, R. Lewandowksi and Raphinha.

The players to watch out for would be Marcus Rashford and Robert Lewandowski. Both players are the most productive player for their respective teams. In the combined team, Manchester united dominated the defense and midfield, while Barcelona dominated the attack.

