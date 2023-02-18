Manchester United ‘agree a deal’ with Cardiff City wonderkid Gabriele Biancheri

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

According to sources from Football Insider, Manchester United has reached an agreement to sign Gabriele Biancheri, a forward from Cardiff City.

The 16-year-old rising star has reportedly already passed a medical examination. Biancheri announced his departure from the Championship club on Friday through an official statement.

It is believed that he has accepted an initial scholarship deal offered by United, which will eventually be converted into a three-year professional contract when he turns 17 in September.

Other Premier League clubs have reportedly shown interest in Gabriele Biancheri, with Chelsea having tried to recruit him last summer.

Despite the attention, the 16-year-old has progressed through the ranks at Cardiff City and is a member of the Wales Under-17 international team.

This season, he has scored 17 goals and five assists in various age-group football matches but has yet to make an appearance at the senior level.

Upon joining Manchester United, Gabriele Biancheri will become a part of their esteemed Academy set-up and strive to make a name for himself in one of the most acclaimed youth development programs in the country.

The deal is considered a significant achievement for the Premier League giants, who have lost out to other top-tier clubs like Chelsea and Manchester City in acquiring many promising young talents in recent times.

Biancheri has acknowledged his departure from Cardiff City Stadium and expressed his gratitude to the individuals who supported him in his development as a player.

It read: “After more than 9 years my time with Cardiff has come to an end. I’d like to thank all of my coaches for helping me become the player and person I am today and to all my teammates.

“I’ll forever be thankful for the opportunity I’ve had at this club.”

