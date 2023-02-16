Manchester City’s Record Against Arsenal In Last 11 League Games

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Manchester City beat Arsenal for 11th straight time in the premier league thanks to goals from Kevin De Bruyne, Erling Haaland and Jack Grealish. Arsenal have failed to secure a win in 11 different meetings with Manchester City.

The Gunners have been highly impressive in performance ever since the beginning of this season. However, they have been struggling to remain consistent in performance.

Arsenal lost 1-0 to Everton and were held to a 1-1 draw by Brentford in their previous league games. The Gunners were expected to grab a win over Manchester City inorder to extend their lead on the premier league table. However, Arsenal struggled to get past City defenders. Eddie Nketiah, Gabriel Martinelli and Saka all failed to make an impact to the game. Manchester City have won each of their last 11 league games against Arsenal.

The Gunners currently sits second on the premier league table while Pep Guardiola’s side are at the top of the table. Arsenal still have one game in hand, a win over Aston Villa will put them back at the top of the league table.

