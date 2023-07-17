Manchester City’s Preseason Fixtures Before The Start Of The 2023/2024 Season

During the 2022–2023 season, Manchester City was the most successful club in the English Premier League, winning all three of its major competitions: the FA Cup, the UEFA Champions League, and the English Premier League.

This indicates that they will begin the current season as treble champions in all three categories. In the next season, it will be up to the citizens to win back their titles, which will be their duty.

They, too, will be participating in the preseason tour in order to be ready for the 2023/2024 season, just like all of the other major European clubs will be doing. During the tour, they will participate in a number of different exhibition matches.

On July 23, 2023, they will play Yokohama FM in what will be their first match of the preseason. This contest will take place in Tokyo, which is located in Japan.

The match against Bayern Munich is scheduled to take place at the Japan National Stadium in Tokyo on the 26th of July. The first point will be scored at one in the afternoon.

They will go to South Korea on the 30th of July, where they will play a match versus Atletico Madrid. This contest is going to take place at the World Cup Stadium in Seoul.

Their final preseason game will be the FA Community Shield contest versus Arsenal, which will take place at Wembley Stadium on August 6, 2023.

