Here are Manchester City’s next seven games in all competitions and their previous results with these teams:

12TH FEBRUARY – ASTON VILLA (HOME)

Pep Guardiola and his men will face Aston Villa at home in their next English Premier League game at the Etihad stadium. The last time both teams met, the match ended in a 1-1 draw.

15TH FEBRUARY – MANCHESTER CITY (AWAY)

Manchester City will lock horns next with Arteta’s men at the Emirates in the Premier League competition and the last time both teams met, the game ended in a 1-0 win in favor of Manchester City.

18TH FEBRUARY – NOTTINGHAM FOREST (AWAY)

Pep’s men will play another away game in the Premier League against Nottingham Forest. The last time both teams met the game ended in a 6-0 win in favor of Manchester City.

22ND FEBRUARY – RB LEIPZIG (HOME)

Manchester City’s next game will see them lock horns at home against RB Leipzig in UEFA Champions League. The last time both teams met, the game ended in a 2-1 victory in favor of RB Leipzig.

25 FEBRUARY – BOURNEMOUTH (AWAY)

Guardiola and his men will lock horns next with Bournemouth away from home in the Premier League. The last time both teams met, the game ended in a 4-0 victory in favor of Manchester City.

28TH FEBRUARY – BRISTOL CITY (AWAY)

Manchester City will travel away to lock horns with Bristol City in the next stage of the FA Cup competition and the last time both teams met, the game ended 3-2 in favor of Pep’s men.

4TH MARCH – NEWCASTLE UNITED (HOME)

The current Premier League winners will lock horns next with Newcastle at home and the last time both teams met the game ended in a 3-3 draw.

