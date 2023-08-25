Manchester City’s Most Expensive Signings In History

Jack Grealish still remains City’s most expensive signing of all time. He became the most expensive British transfer in history following his €117.5 million move to Manchester City from Aston Villa in 2022.

Chelsea have already broken the British transfer record three times. The first time they broke the British transfer record was when they signed Torres from Liverpool.

They spent €121 million on signing Enzo Fernandez and he became the most expensive British transfer of all time breaking Jack Grealish’s €117.5 move to Manchester City. The Blues later brought in Moises Caicedo for £115 million and he’s currently the most expensive British transfer in history.

Grealish was highly impressive in performance at Aston Villa and was arguably the best player at the club before he penned down a new contract at Ettihad. Grealish was also an integral part of City’s squad that won the treble last season.

Manchester City spent €90 million to sign Josko Gvardiol from RB Leipzig and he’s now the most expensive defender of all time. Manchester City bought De Bruyne from Wolfsburg for €76 million back in 2016.

They spent €71.6 million to sign Ruben Dias from Benfica, €70 million on signing Rodri from Atletico Madrid, €67.8 million to acquire Riyad Mahrez from Leicester City, €65 million each to sign Joao Cancelo from Juventus and Aymeric Laporte from Athletic Bilbao, €63.7 million to sign Raheem Sterling from Liverpool and €60 million to sign Jeremy Doku from Rennes.

