Manchester City’s leapfrog Arsenal to claim Premier League top spot after Emirates thriller

Manchester City have moved to the top of the league for the first time this season after beating Arsenal in a mouth-watering encounter at the Emirates stadium.

Kelvin de Bruyne opened the scoring for the visitors, Manchester City, with a superb lobbed effort after he capitalized on a back pass from Tomiyasu. However, five minutes before the halftime break, Arsenal got a chance from the penalty spot to level up. Bukayo Saka kept his cool and sent Manchester City goalkeeper to the wrong way to make it 1:1 at the break.

The second half started in high spirit as Manchester City dominated possession and forced Arsenal into making errors. City eventually took the lead again through Jack’s Grealish spectacular shot after a sweeping move.

The Norwegian striker Erling Haaland made it 26 goals in the Premier League season just 10 minutes from full time, firing city to the Premier League top after a cut back from kelvin de Bruyne pass

The win pit City climb above Arsenal on goal difference, although Arsenal has a game in hand. Arsenal have once again shown that it can’t survive without the experience of Thomas Partey as they struggled to play from the back.

