Manchester City’s Impressive Collection of Defenders After They Signed Josko Gvardiol

Manchester City arguably has the best team in the world and Pep Guardiola’s team is built on its solid defense and ballplaying defenders.

The former Barcelona manager has decided to add another weapon to his defensive armory by signing Josko Gvardiol from RB Leipzig. The big centre-back was signed for €90 million. Gvardiol has been one of the most sought-after young defenders in world football in the last couple of seasons and he would be getting the chance to continue his development under the watchful eyes of Pep Guardiola. Josko Gvardiol has been signed mainly due to the change in the tactics and formation utilized by Pep Guardiola. The Spanish manager has changed his primary formation to a 3-2-4-1. This is a formation that requires the Cityzens to play with three centre-backs.

So, we would see Josko Gvardiol playing as the right or left centre-back for Manchester City next season. The addition of the Croatian defender has made Manchester City’s squad depth in defense even more terrifying.

Now, the Cityzens have the former RB Leipzig star in their ranks. They also have last season’s regular starters Manuel Akanji, Nathan Ake, and Ruben Dias as their regular centre-back options.

John Stones who was used mainly as a defensive midfielder last season can play in the centre-back position and Aymeric Laporte remains at the club.

Pep Guardiola can also call on Kyle Walker or João Cancelo, who looks likely to leave the club this summer.

