Manchester City’s games which may see them drop points in all competitions.

In this article, we will take a look at Manchester City’s upcoming games which may see them suffer, and drop points in all competitions.

Manchester City VS Tottenham.

Today.

Manchester United returns to Premier League action when they take on Tottenham this evening. The Match will be one of the most difficult games for Pep Guardiola’s side since Tottenham will go into the game hoping to make their top-four hope alive against Manchester City. Therefore, António Conte’s men will be looking to bounce back to winning ways when they take in Manchester City. Pep Guardiola’s side may drop points because of the shaky defence.

Manchester City VS Wolves.

Manchester City is going head-to-head with Wolves in the Premier League encounter. The match will be one of the most important games for Pep Guardiola’s side. Manchester City will be hoping to secure all points to overtake Arsenal in the League.

Manchester City VS Arsenal.

Manchester City is going head-to-head with Arsenal in the FA Cup 4th round. Pep Guardiola’s side will be looking to advance into the next round when they take on Arsenal. However, Arsenal will be hoping to emerge victorious when they take on Manchester City in the FA Cup 4th round.

