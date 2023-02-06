Manchester City’s Future Threatened By Six Ominous Consequences Of Financial Rules Violation

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The English Premier League has confirmed that Manchester City has been charged with numerous breaches of financial rules following a four-year investigation. The English FA has been on Manchester City for years, investigating their transfers. They finally caught up with them after they’ve put all their puzzles together.

Manchester United breached many financial rules of which cannot be overturned. Above is a list of all the financial breaches made by Manchester City over the years. Here are six consequences Manchester City could face after they violated financial rules.

Points Deduction

Points could be deducted from Manchester City’s current campaign as a consequence of their financial breaches. They could actually move from second place to mid table or the relegation zone depending on the amount of points deducted.

Expulsion From The League

Manchester City could face expulsion from the Premier League with immediate effect. Not particularly sure how this case works but it is clear they won’t finish their current campaign.

Trophies Rescinded

ThePremier League Trophies they’ve won over the years will be rescinded. Manchester City could be left without a Premier League trophy as the English FA detected financial breaches since when they won their first league title.

European Ban

ManchesterCity could be banned from playing European football for some couple of months. This gives whosoever that finishes in fifth place in the league this season a chance of playing in the UEFA Champions League next season.

Transfer Ban

They could go summers and January transfer windows without making a single transfer until the specific amount of time given or they get it appealed.

Hefty Fine(s)

Manchester City will definitely accept this consequence with open arms as their owners has what it takes to pay the fines.

