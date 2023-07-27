Manchester City’s First Five Games of the New English Premier League Season

Manchester City is the current champion of Europe. They are also the champions of the English Premier League and having won the league three seasons in a row, they would be looking to make it four on the bounce next season. This is a feat that no team has ever achieved.

Pep Guardiola has plenty of work to do to keep his players hungry for even more as the challenge is now to repeat last season’s historic treble and become the first team in the English Premier League to do it twice.

The mission to become the first team to win the English Premier League four times in a row would be starting on the 11th of August, when the Cityzens would be kick-starting their English Premier League campaign.

Manchester City’s first game of the season would be against Burnley, a team that would be led by Manchester City’s club legend, Vincent Kompany.

The club’s second game in the English Premier League next season would be against Newcastle United. It would be a tantalizing game to watch as Newcastle United was one of the surprise packages of last season. A win against Eddie Howe’s men would serve as a massive statement from the Cityzens.

Manchester City’s third English Premier League game of the season would be against Sheffield United. The game would be played on August 27 by 2 pm.

Manchester City’s fourth and fifth English Premier League games of the season would be against Fulham and West Ham United respectively. Both games would be played by 3 pm.

