Manchester City’s Erling Haaland could be the difference maker in FA cup tie with Arsenal.

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Manchester City’s number 9 Erling Haaland has been in prolific form in front of goal in his debut season. There Is a possibility of him breaking several records both in the club and in the Premier League.

He has scored 25 goals in just 19 premier league appearances, he has a total of 31 goals in 26 appearances across all competitions.

Looking at The FA cup clash between Manchester City and Arsenal, the spotlight is on the 22-year-old and we will look to see what he can achieve in this round.

Let’s take a look at the record list

Premier League

His current tally of 25 goals this season would have seen him placed first in 16 of the past 30 Premier League seasons including the last four, this points to how prolific he has been in front of goal and shows how extraordinary his Premier League debut campaign has been.

Manchester City still has 18 games left to play and if Haaland can stay fit he could increase the tally even further.

He has an average of 1.31 goals scored per match since he joined Manchester City and if he continues his goal-scoring run he could end with 48 goals if he features in every game and continues with that 1.31 goal ratio.

The most goals scored in a Premier League season is 34 a record shared by Andrew Cole and Alan Shearer.

English Top flight history

If Haaland were to continue his prolific scoring he could look to break the 40-goal barrier. The last player to score 40 goals in a single season in the English top-flight league was Chelsea’s Jimmy Greaves in 1960-61 when he notched 41 strikes.

Before that, you have to go back to the 1934-35 season when Arsenal’s Ted Drake scored 42 times. Dixie Dean’s all-time record of 60 goals for Everton in 1927-28 looks safe, but that number is likely to remain eternal.

Difference Maker

Scoring 100 goals in the Premier League is a great achievement for any player with only 33 players have done so, Haaland could reach that tally quicker than any other player if he remains in the club before his contract runs out.

If he were to remain in the club for a considerable amount of time he could break Aguero’s 260-goal record for Manchester City.

Of course, breaking records alone without winning trophies would be meaningless because Haaland was signed by City to be the difference maker and game changer.

Arsenal Rivalry

This FA Cup tie against Arsenal is the type of game that Erling Haaland was brought in to influence.

The match is going to be the first meeting between the two teams who are currently in the top two in this season’s Premier League. Manchester City would be looking to strike a psychological blow in today’s game to impact Arsenal’s title race.

This night’s FA cup match will be as big a test of Arsenal’s defensive prowess, as it will be of Haaland’s ability to cause damage to top sides.

The forward looks set to have a record-breaking season, but these are the occasions on which he will ultimately be judged.

Hitsugayatoshiro (

)