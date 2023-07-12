Manchester City Vs Yokohama F Marinos: 3 Good Players That Man City Should Use Against Yokohama

Manchester City, one of the best teams in Europe and in the Premier League, will face Yokohama F Marinos in a pre-season game on July 23 in Japan National Stadium, Tokyo. There are some good players that Manchester City should use against Yokohama.

Below are the three good players that Manchester City should use against Yokohama:

1. Phil Foden

Phil Foden, the England international and Manchester City player, would contribute a lot in the attacking position. Foden is a good goalscorer and can provide assists that will help his team perform well, and he will help Manchester City.

2. Kyle Walker

Walker, the England international and Manchester City player, will help Manchester City secure their defensive position. Walker can also assist, and his crosses will help Manchester City.

3. Erling Haaland

Erling Haaland, the Norway international and Manchester City player, will be very good in the striking position. Erling Haaland, who is good at scoring goals, and he will help Manchester City in scoring goals.

