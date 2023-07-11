SPORT

Manchester City Vs Atletico Madrid: 3 Good Players That Man City Should Use Against Atletico Madrid

Manchester United, one of the best teams in Europe and in the Premier League, will face Atletico Madrid on July 30 in World Cup Stadium, Seoul. They are some good players that Manchester City should use against Atletico Madrid.

Below are the three good players that Manchester City should use against Atletico:

1. Erling Haaland

Erling Haaland, the Norway international and Manchester City player, will be a great help in the striking position. Erling Haaland is a good goalscorer and will help Manchester City face Atletico Madrid.

2. Bernardo Silva

Bernardo Silva, the Portuguese international and Manchester City player, will help in the striking position, can help Manchester City do the distribution, and can also score goals for his team. He will also help Manchester City face Atletico Madrid.

3. Kevin Debruyne

Kevin Debruyne, the Belgium international and Manchester City player, is a very good midfielder who will help Manchester City distribute the ball in the midfield position.

What is your opinion about this article? Write it down in the comments section.

