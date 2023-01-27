Manchester City vs Arsenal team news and lineups

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

On Friday night at the Etihad Stadium, Manchester City and Arsenal will play in the FA Cup’s fourth round.

To draw the Gunners, who easily defeated Oxford United 3-0 at the Kassam Stadium, Pep Guardiola’s team thrashed Chelsea 4-0 in the third round.

Man City is counting their blessings that a certain Erling Braut Haaland returned to form in the weekend’s Premier League match against Wolverhampton Wanderers before they square off against the only English football team that have outperformed them this season.

In a comfortable 3-0 victory over Julen Lopetegui’s team, Haaland made it four hat-tricks for the Premier League season after a rare goalless streak for the towering Norwegian. He scored three goals—a header, a penalty, and a third goal—to emerge from a brief hibernation.

Guardiola’s team had to barely move out of second gear to defeat a disorganized Chelsea team in round four of the FA Cup, despite the fact that they still trail league leaders Arsenal by five points in the Premier League table and have yet to play them this season.

Man City is attempting to avoid losing in the fourth round for the first time since the 2014–15 season. The reigning English champions have advanced to the semifinals in each of the last four FA Cup seasons, and they have amassed a nine-game winning streak in FA Cup home games, winning by at least three goals each time.

Following their respective derby victories over their neighborhood rivals, Arsenal and Manchester United’s matchup more than lived up to the hype as the two teams engaged in arguably the most thrilling match of the Premier League season thus far.

After a relentless period of second-half pressure from Arsenal, which continued with Eddie Nketiah’s brace and Bukayo Saka’s wonder goal in a 3-2 victory, Man United could have had no complaints about the final result despite breaking the Gunners’ defense twice through Marcus Rashford and Lisandro Martinez.

The last time Mikel Arteta’s club played another top-flight team in the FA Cup was when they lost to the Saints, but they arrive at the Etihad with a five-game winning streak away from home, during which time they have scored 12 goals and kept four clean sheets.

Less than a year after taking over as manager of Arsenal, Arteta orchestrated a superb smash-and-grab 2-0 victory over Man City in the 2019–20 FA Cup semifinals, but the hosts have since won their past five matches against the Gunners in all competitions.

Phil Foden’s absence from Man City’s match against Wolves was caused by a foot issue, which Guardiola disclosed. It is unclear at this time whether the attacker will be able to rejoin the matchday squad.

Given the lack of midweek competition, the hosts should name a strong starting XI. Haaland will continue to lead the line after rediscovering his golden touch.

However, Ederson will likely be replaced in goal by Stefan Ortega, and after just making the bench against Wolves, Kyle Walker and Bernardo Silva should also have a good chance of rejoining the starting lineup.

Jesus, a former Man City striker, will not play for Arsenal at the Etihad Stadium since he is still recovering from knee surgery, however he recently stated that he anticipates returning in “four to five weeks.”

The other three injured Arsenal players are Reiss Nelson (hamstring), Mohamed Elneny (knee), and Cedric Soares (muscle), though none of them would have been anticipated to start this game as Arteta is also planning to continue with his tried-and-true approach.

Leandro Trossard had a strong cameo on his debut last weekend and could give Gabriel Martinelli, who has cooled off a bit lately, something to think about. Ben White was taken off at halftime in the win over Man United after being worn out by Rashford, but he should keep his spot.

Manchester City possible starting lineup:

Ortega; Walker, Dias, Akanji, Ake; Silva, Rodri, De Bruyne; Mahrez, Haaland, Alvarez

Arsenal possible starting lineup:

Turner; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko; Xhaka, Partey; Saka, Odegaard, Martinelli; Nketiah

Location: Manchester, England

Manchester, England Stadium: Etihad Stadium

Etihad Stadium Date: Friday 27 January

Friday 27 January Kick-off Time: 20:00 GMT / 15:00 ET / 12:00 PT

20:00 GMT / 15:00 ET / 12:00 PT VAR: John Brooks

John Brooks Referee: Paul Tierne

Abdul535 (

)