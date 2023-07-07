Manchester City Vs Arsenal: 3 Good Players That Man City Should Use Against Arsenal In Pre-season

Manchester City, one of the best teams in Europe and in the Premier League, will face Arsenal in the pre-season game on August 6 at Wembley Stadium in the FA Community Shield. Manchester City will want to win the pre-season game against Arsenal. There are good players that Manchester City can use against Arsenal in the pre-season game.

Below are the three good players that Manchester City should use against Arsenal in pre-season:

1. Erling Haaland

Erling Haaland, the Sweden international and Manchester City player, will be a better option in the striking position for Manchester City against Arsenal in the pre-season game. Erling Haaland can score goals when he has the opportunity to do so.

2. Bernardo Silva

Bernardo Silva, the Portuguese international and Manchester City player, will be a better option. He pushes the attack and can score goals, so he will be a better option against Arsenal in pre-season.

3. Kevin Debruyne

Kevin Debruyne, the Belgium international and Manchester City player, will help Manchester City beat Arsenal in the pre-season game.

