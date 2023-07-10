Manchester City to Hold Crucial Talks for Joško Gvardiol as RB Leipzig Reject Initial Offer

In a thrilling turn of events, Manchester City’s pursuit of Joško Gvardiol has taken a new twist. According to renowned transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, the Premier League champions have scheduled fresh talks in their bid to secure the Croatian defender. Romano confirmed this development on his verified Twitter account, sparking excitement among football fans worldwide.

The negotiations between Manchester City and Gvardiol’s current club, RB Leipzig, have been far from straightforward. Earlier, the English side had made an initial approach by offering a staggering €75 million plus additional add-ons for the talented center-back. However, Leipzig swiftly rejected the proposal, indicating their desire for a higher transfer fee. Reports suggest that the Bundesliga outfit is now demanding at least €100 million for Gvardiol, showcasing their intent to retain the highly rated 20-year-old.

With the talks set to resume next week, Manchester City’s sporting director, Txiki Begiristain, and manager, Pep Guardiola, are expected to take decisive steps in their pursuit of Gvardiol. The Croatian international has been on the radar of numerous top European clubs following his impressive performances for both Leipzig and the national team.

As the football world eagerly awaits the outcome of these negotiations, Manchester City remains determined to bolster their defensive ranks with the addition of Joško Gvardiol. Should they manage to secure the young defender’s services, it would undoubtedly serve as a significant boost to their ambitions for the upcoming season.

