The vulnerability of European clubs is getting more dicey as Champions league winners Manchester City are ready to accept a good offer for attacking midfielder Bernardo Silva, who happens to be one of the standout performers in their treble conquest. His importance was greatly highlighted by a brace against Real Madrid in their Champions League semi-final second leg encounter at the Etihad Stadium couple with his tactical discipline.

Saudi clubs are offering mind-boggling sums for the Portuguese who currently earns £150,000-a-week at the treble winners, according to reports, Middle East clubs are ready to offer him a mind boggling wages between £500, 000 to 800,000-a-week which Manchester City won’t be able to match despite their healthy financial situation.

However, it is reported that the 28-year-old still prefers to stay in Europe and would rather join Barcelona even though Paris Saint-Germain who is monitoring his current situation holds the cards due to their superior financial position even as new manager Luis Enrique sees him as his major transfer target.

Bernado Silva is still under contract until 2025 and remains an influential figure for Pep Guardiola who will be loathe to let him go after seeing captain lIlkay Gundogan leave on the expiration of his contract. However, the 28-year-old has signalled his desire to leave the Premier league champions this summer in search of a new challenge, having won every competition available to him after the treble conquest last season.

It is understood that Manchester City are willing to facilitate his exit this summer they receive an offer around £75m, which wouldn’t be a Challenge for the cash-rich Saudi clubs.

Story by Ibrozano Adams

