Manchester City Potential XI Lineup For The 2023/24 Season Under Pep Guardiola

Manchester City enjoyed a fantastic 2022/23 season. The English Premier League team won the Champions League, the English Premier League, and the FA Cup, becoming the first club to do it since Manchester United in 1999.

This demonstrates the strength of Manchester City’s current squad. Last season, Pep Guardiola’s brilliant formation tweak was the game-changer. The Spanish strategist switched from a classic 4-3-3 style to a more innovative and unique 3-2-4-1 shape.

The former Barcelona manager decided to play three center-backs, with another center-back, usually John Stones, shifting into midfield to play holding midfield. This offers Rodri more freedom while simultaneously increasing the team’s security.

With Mateo Kovacic joining the club and Ilkay Gündogan departing for Barcelona, the Croatian midfielder is anticipated to fill Ilkay Gundogan’s place in the team. This means that the former Chelsea player will most likely be paired with Kevin De Bruyne higher up the field.

Mateo Kovacic’s presence would provide Pep Guardiola’s team greater defensive stability, and we wouldn’t be surprised to see him swap positions with Rodri during games due to the former’s defensive qualities.

As a result, we could see Nathan Ake, Ruben Dias, and Manuel Akanji in the center of defense next season.

The attack would be led by Erling Haaland. Rodri and John Stones would be the two deeper midfielders. The midfield three would be made up of Phil Foden, Kevin De Bruyne, and Mateo Kovacic.

However, here are the sky blue Potential XI lineup For The 2023/24 Season Under Pep Guardiola’s

