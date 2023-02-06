Manchester City Have Not Scored A Goal In Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Manchester City currently sits second on the premier league table five points behind league leaders, Arsenal. The Gunners have been highly impressive in performance since the beginning of this season but suffered a 1-0 loss to Everton. City were expected to take advantage of Arsenal’s loss to Everton.

However, they were unable to get past Tottenham Hotspur thanks to Harry Kane’s goal. Kane netted the only goal of the match to help his side grab three points at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Manchester City have not scored a goal at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. City have played five consecutive matches at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and they are yet to score a goal.

City have already lost four matches in the premier league this season having played 21 games in the competition. They have grabbed 14 wins and 3 games ended in a draw. Manchester City won the premier league title last season but they face tough competition from Arsenal for the title this season.

City lost 1-0 to Tottenham Hotspur in UEFA Champions league quarter-final rounds back in 2018/2019 season. Manchester City lost 2-0 to Tottenham Hotspur in the premier league in 2019/2020 season.

City lost 2-0 to Tottenham Hotspur in the premier league in 2020/2021 season. Manchester City lost 1-0 to Spurs in the premier league in 2021/2022 season. City lost 1-0 to Tottenham Hotspur in 2022/2023 season.

