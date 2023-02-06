Manchester City Have Lost Five Consecutive Matches At Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Manchester City poor run at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium continues following their 1-0 loss to Antonio Conte’s side thanks to a brilliant goal from Harry Kane who netted his 200th league goal for Spurs.

Kane netted the only goal of the match to help his side secure three points over Pep Guardiola’s side. City have been struggling to remain consistent in performance ever since the beginning of this season. Pep Guardiola has lost some important league games this season. Nevertheless, Manchester City are still in the premier league title race this season.

City have lost four matches in the premier league this season having played 21 games in the competition. They have grabbed 14 wins and 3 games ended in a draw.

Manchester City have now lost five consecutive games at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

City lost 1-0 to Tottenham Hotspur in UEFA Champions league quarter-final rounds back in 2018/2019 season. Manchester City lost 2-0 to Tottenham Hotspur in the premier league in 2019/2020 season.

City lost 2-0 to Tottenham Hotspur in the premier league in 2020/2021 season. Manchester City lost to 1-0 to Spurs in the premier league in 2021/2022 season. Manchester City lost 1-0 to Tottenham Hotspur in 2022/2023 season.

