To make safe transactions, spending less within the club’s budget for the season and making good profit, Manchester City have currently set a €30m transfer fee for their defender, Aymeric Laporte. The Seria A club, Juventus has reportedly shown interest in the player and has undoubtedly agreed that the buyout clause is fair enough for a star defender like Laporte.

The Manchester City defender, Laporte remains one of Juventus top top priorities to hopefully reinforce its backpack in case of Bonucci’s departure. The English club would be willing to sell the player and has decided to request a maximum of €30m, with the impression to accept a close negotiation, which means that Juventus could secure Laporte’s signature with a low price.

However, the report also claims that Premier League clubs, Arsenal and Tottenham have currently shown interest to hijack the Manchester City versatile defender, Laporte, and are looking set to make necessary arrangements to add him to the midfield.

