Manchester City beat Wolves 3-0 to mount pressure on title contenders Arsenal

Manchester City responded to Pep Guardiola’s criticism of their footballing display in the post match conference against Tottenham Hotspurs last Wednesday, with an exceptional performance against Wolves as their key talisman Erling Haaland, scored a hat trick to seal a 3-0 win over Wolves.

Haaland resumed the year poorly, but he has exploded to another level in his last two games as he scored against Spurs and made sure to seal his fourth premier league hat trick of the season today. He is now the league’s top scorer with 23 goals, with 18 games left to play.

What’s worse about his goal tally is the fact that last season’s golden boot winners only scored 22 goals, but he has now scored more than that and can score even more before the season is over. Manchester City’s win today mean they have reduced the point gap between them and Arsenal, and they are mounting the pressure on the league leaders as they would capitalize on any slip.

