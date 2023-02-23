Managers With The Most UEFA-Cup & UEFA Europa League Titles Since 1971/72

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The 2022/23 Europa league would commence tonight and there are top teams who would be competing to make it to the next round of the competition. Roma who came second in their group would be playing against Salzburg, and Jose Mourinho would be hoping his side goes through to the next round. Mourinho won the first UEFA Europa conference league with Roma in the previous season and would be hoping to win the Europa league this season. There are many managers who have won the Europa league and UEFA-cup since 1971/72 season. Let’s take a look at some of these managers.

However, Jose Mourinho who won his last Europa league title with Manchester united, is currently the among the top five managers with the most UEFA-cup and Europa league title since 1971/72. The Portuguese manager has won two Europa league titles just like other managers like Molowny, Someone, Benitez and Ramos. However, Unai Emery remains the manager with the most UEFA-Cup and Europa league titles since 1971/72. He won most of his titles during his spell at Sevilla and currently have four titles in nine seasons.

Furthermore, Trapattoni who have spent the most seasons in the Europa league and UEFA-cup, has won three titles in 15 seasons, making him one of the most successful managers in the tournament. Other managers who made the top ten list include Paisley, Simoni and Beckenbauer. These three managers won the title once in their coaching career.

valentinoigwe (

)