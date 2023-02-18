Managers with the Most Trophies in the History of Football

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

According to OneFootball, Former Manchester United manager, Sir Alex Ferguson is the most decorated football manager in the history of football, During his time with the English outfit he did a wonderful job of making the Red Devils a famous club with his attacking style of play, results and trophies.

The Scottish tactician won a total of 49 trophies during his managerial career

The current coach of Shakhtar Donetsk, Mircea Lucescu has won the second most trophies in the history of football, he currently has 35 trophies to his credit.

Valeriy Lobanovskyi is next with a total of 30 trophies to his name, he won the UEFA Super Cuo once, 2X EUROPAPOKAL DER POKALSIEGER SIEGER, 5X UKRAINIAN CHAMPION, 3X UKRAINIAN CUP WINNER, 8X SOVIET CHAMPION before he passed on 13th May 2002.

Manchester City’s Pep Guardiola makes the list with 32 trophies over the course of his managerial career with Barcelona, Bayern Munich and currently Manchester City.

He’s on course to retain this year’s English Premier League title.

Ottmar Hitzfeld is next with 28 trophies, with Jose Mourinho also among with 26 major trophies

Checkout the Full list Below

