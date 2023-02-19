Managers Who Can Replace Graham Potter if He is Sacked by Todd Boehly

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Since Graham Potter arrived at Chelsea, there have been mixed feelings on the part of the club fans on how he is not necessarily the right man to replace the sacked Thomas Tuchel.

Though, some section of the club fans were optimistic about him looking at what he was able to achieve at Brighton and Hove Albion, their most recent loss to Southampton on their own home soil has now made it inevitable that he get dismissed from the club.

However, if the club board decides to sack him, there are three managers who may be appointed by Chelsea:

Zinedine Zidane

The French international since he departed Real Madrid has been on the radar of many football clubs, but he has made it known repeatedly he is not ready for club football.

As he also made it known recently how he made consider offer from some clubs, he can come out of his current inactivity in football management if Todd Boehly can go for him.

Hansi-Flick

The German international’s time at Bayern Munich saw how he was able to achieve considerably many trophies for the Bundesliga giants, which many believes were possible because of his good tactical and overall managerial brilliance.

He will be the right option to bring out the best in the recently recruited players at Chelsea.

Thomas Tuchel

With many Blues fans still perplexed as to why Tuchel was dismissed from the club, many still believes he will do wonder again at the club again, especially with the current supports the new owners of the club are giving Graham Potter with the English manager not being able to bring out the best our of them.

Surdhiq (

)