Man Utd’s Total Outlay Under ten Hag Explains Why He’ll Be Indefensible If He Doesn’t Win The EPL.

Since Sir. Alex Ferguson retired in 2013, Manchester United are yet to get their hands on the English Premier League title despite spending tons of money under different managers.

The Red Devils has come close to winning the EPL trophy on two separate occasions under Mourinho in 2017/18 and then Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in 2020/21 season.

Under Mourinho, United splashed ridiculous amount of money on new signings but the Portuguese still didn’t win the league and was eventually dismissed.

Same thing happened under Solskjaer who gave the greenlight to sign Harry Maguire for £80m coupled with other big-money signings, but at the end, the Norwegian coach failed to land the EPL title.

So far under Erik ten Hag’s watch, United have spent not less than £334m in recruiting new players, so the Dutchman will be indefensible if he fails to lead the club to their first EPL title in 10 years.

With the announcement of Rasmus Højlund’s transfer reportedly imminent, it will take United’s outlay in the transfer market to £400m since they appointed ten Hag.

The United hierarchy have done their part by making funds available for rebuild, so now is the time for Erik to show he’s the right man for the job by winning the league or risk getting sacked.

