Man Utd’s Strongest Lineup To Face Leeds And Win

Manchester United will be looking to get three points when they face Leeds United in the 23rd round of the 2022–23 English Premier League. The Red Devils have had a decent start to the season, currently occupying 3rd, but a win against Leeds United would be a huge boost to their chances of pushing for the title.

Photo credit: evening standard

Manager Erik ten Hag will be hoping his players can put on a good performance and get the job done against their Yorkshire rivals. The Dutch manager is expected to field a strong line-up, but with a few changes to freshen up the side.

In goal, David De Gea is likely to keep his place in the starting lineup. In front of him, Luke Shaw and Diogo Dalot should keep their places at full-back, with Lisandro Martinez and Raphael Varane forming the centre-back pairing.

In midfield, Christian Eriksen is expected to return to the starting lineup after missing the last few games due to injury. He should partner Marcel Sabitzer in the centre of the park, with Bruno Fernandes providing the creative spark going forward. Jadon Sancho is expected to keep his place on the right wing, with Marcus Rashford taking up the left wing role.

Up front, Wout Woghorst is expected to lead the line for Manchester United.

If Manchester United are to take all three points against Leeds United, they will need to be at their very best. A win would be a huge boost to their EPL title ambitions and would help them close the gap on the teams above them. It promises to be an exciting game, and one that both sets of fans will be looking forward to.

