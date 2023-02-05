Man Utd’s Record Without Casemiro Is An Indication That They’ll Struggle In Their Upcoming Fixtures

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Unquestionably, Casemiro, a midfielder for Manchester United, has been among the best newcomers to the Premier League this year.

The Brazilian international, who has served as United’s talisman for some time, will be absent. He was expelled during the 2-1 victory over Crystal Palace at Old Trafford for holding Will Hughes’ neck, and as a result, he was suspended for the subsequent three games.

Casemiro’s absence from Manchester United’s most recent game resulted in a key 3-2 loss against Arsenal. Prior to that game, Erik ten Hag’s club had been evolving into an unlikely title contender. Even though their aspirations have diminished, they are still working to place in the top four, with Tottenham and Newcastle right behind them.

Records show that Manchester United have a weaker defensive record without Casemiro, and it is concerning that the star will miss two Premier League games against Leeds and a trip to Leicester, but it also means that he will likely play in both halves of the thrilling Europa League fixture against Barcelona. Statistics show the influence of the legendary Real Madrid player in the Premier League this season.

In the 21 Premier League games this season, Casemiro has not started, and United has lost half of those games. In addition, they gave up more than two goals a game and took almost twice as many shots without him. The fact that they are scoring fewer points is hardly shocking.

In fact, when Casemiro is available and starts from the outset, Manchester United is in title-winning form. They have only lost one of the 13 games he has started—a devastating 3-1 defeat at Aston Villa—while allowing only 0.8 goals per contest and taking just nine shots on goal on average.

Although Manchester United has loanee Sabitzer in their ranks now, he’s expected to fill in for the injured Eriksen, but now it remains to be seen how United will line up in their upcoming games without Casemiro.

