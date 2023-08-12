Man Utd’s Potential Lineup for the Season Opener
The anticipation is reaching its peak as Manchester United gear up for their season opener against Wolverhampton Wanderers. With some unexpected news surrounding their marquee signing, Rasmus Hojlund, manager Erik ten Hag faces a challenge in selecting the right lineup to kickstart their Premier League campaign on a positive note.
Photo credit: football.london
Formation and Strategy
Erik ten Hag has shown a preference for a fluid and attacking style of play. For the season opener, a 4-3-3 formation could be the setup of choice, providing a balanced approach between attacking prowess and defensive stability.
Probable Manchester United Lineup:
Formation: 4-3-3
Goalkeeper (GK): Andre Onana
Defenders (DEF): Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Raphael Varane, Lisandro Martinez, and Luke Shaw
Midfielders (MID): Bruno Fernandes, Casemiro, Mason Mount
Forwards (FOR): Jadon Sancho, Antony, Marcus Rashford
Key Absences and Tactical Adjustments
The absence of Rasmus Hojlund, who is set to miss the beginning of the season due to his current form and fitness level, is a setback for Manchester United. This requires Erik ten Hag to make tactical adjustments to his attack. Jadon Sancho, Antony, and Marcus Rashford could form a dynamic attacking trio, supported by the creative prowess of Bruno Fernandes.
