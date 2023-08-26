Man Utd’s Potential Lineup Against Nottingham Forest

As Manchester United prepares to face Nottingham Forest in the third round of the 2023–24 Premier League season, manager Erik ten Hag faces the task of constructing a lineup that can secure a crucial victory and ignite their campaign. With a roster brimming with talent, Ten Hag’s potential lineup aims to exploit Nottingham Forest’s weaknesses and reclaim their stride. In this article, we delve into the prospective Manchester United lineup that is poised to ensure victory against their opponents.

Photo credit: skysport

Formation and Tactical Setup: Creative Prowess and Offensive Fluidity

Erik ten Hag’s preferred 4-2-3-1 formation is expected to form the foundation of Manchester United’s tactical approach. This formation allows for a potent attacking quartet while maintaining a strong midfield presence and defensive stability. Manchester United is likely to prioritise high-intensity pressing, quick transitions, and controlled possession to dictate the rhythm of the match.

Potential Lineup:

Goalkeeper: Andre Onana

Andre Onana’s experience and shot-stopping abilities make him a reliable presence between the posts.

Defenders: Wan-Bissaka, Varane, Martinez, and Tyrell Malacia

In defence, Aaron Wan-Bissaka is expected to occupy the right-back position, offering defensive solidity and occasional overlaps. Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez will anchor the central defence, combining composure, anticipation, and aerial dominance. Tyrell Malacia could feature on the left, providing an attacking threat with his crosses.

Midfielders: Casemiro, Eriksen, and Fernandes

The midfield duo of Casemiro and Eriksen aims to provide a balance of defensive cover and creative spark. Eriksen’s distribution and ability to drive forward from midfield can unlock opposition defences, while Casemiro’s ball-winning skills can disrupt Nottingham Forest’s play. Bruno Fernandes, in the advanced midfield role, adds flair, vision, and a goal-scoring threat.

Forwards: Antony, Anthony Martial, and Marcus Rashford

Antony’s dribbling, creativity, and wide play could trouble Nottingham Forest’s defence on the right flank. Anthony Martial, a goal-scoring phenomenon, spearheads the attack with his movement and clinical finishing. Marcus Rashford on the left completes the attacking trio, combining pace, directness, and an eye for goal.

Imjohn (

)