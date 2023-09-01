Man Utd’s Possible Lineup For This Season With Their Summer Signings And Transfer Targets

As the summer transfer window draws closer to an end, Manchester United aren’t giving up on their intentions to sign even more top-quality players. According to Fabrizio Romano’s reports, the Red Devils are on the verge of finalizing the signing of Sergio Reguilon on loan from Tottenham Hotspur. The Spanish International has his medicals already scheduled at the club and will be expected to be a part of this Manchester United team this season. The Red Devils are also looking to complete the signing of Sofyan Amrabat who rejected a few clubs just to aid his move to Manchester United this summer.

Well, in today’s article I will be sharing Manchester United’s possible lineup for this season with their summer signings and transfer targets so kindly stay tuned.

Goalkeeper: Andre Onana.

Without a doubt, Andre Onana will remain Manchester United’s Number One trusted goalkeeper this season. He was bought by Manchester United to be David De Gea’s successor at the club so there is definitely no reason why he won’t be the team’s first-choice shot-stopper.

Defenders: Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Raphael Varane, Lisandro Martinez and Sergio Reguilon.

Sergio Reguilon will come into the backline setup for Manchester United, playing in his favourite left-back position. The Spanish International was signed to be a temporary replacement for Luke Shaw who is presently out on injury.

Midfielders: Carlos Casemiro, Bruno Fernandes, Mason Mount Mount, Sofyan Amrabat.

In this well-stacked midfield setup for Manchester United, Sofyan Amrabat and Carlos Casemiro will be concerned with helping the team mainly defensively while Mason Mount and Bruno Fernandes contribute to the team’s attacking play.

Forwards: Rasmus Højlund and Marcus Rashford.

These two players will form a deadly striking duo for Manchester United, being the main source of goals for the team this season.

