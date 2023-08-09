Man Utd’s Possible Lineup For Next Season With Their Summer Signings And Transfer Target

As the new season draws close, Manchester United just like every other top team in Europe are preparing thoroughly for the new challenge that awaits them in all competitions. Despite the Red Devils’ sluggishness in this summer transfer window, they managed to acquire the services of three top-quality players in Andre Onana, Rasmus Højlund, and Mason Mount. These players will be expected to improve Manchester United’s performance next season and make them compete even better in top competitions like the Premier League and UEFA Champions League.

Recently, the Red Devils have been linked to signing Benjamin Pavard from Bayern Munich who will be expected to be Harry Maguire’s replacement at the club next season.

Well, in today’s article, I will be sharing Manchester United’s possible lineup for next season with their summer signings and transfer target.

Goalkeeper: Andre Onana.

Obviously, Andre Onana will be Manchester United’s trusted first-choice goalkeeper next season since he was signed to be David De Gea’s successor at the club.

Defenders: Benjamin Pavard, Lisandro Martinez, Raphael Varane, and Luke Shaw.

Benjamin Pavard can play in the right-back position for Manchester United in their defensive setup next season. The French International is very versatile and can play either as a full-back or a center-back for the Red Devils.

Midfielders: Bruno Fernandes, Carlos Casemiro, and Mason Mount.

Bruno Fernandes and Mason Mount will both be involved in Manchester United’s attacking play from the middle of the park next season while Carlos Casemiro sits deep in that defensive-midfield position to assist the team defensively.

Forwards: Marcus Rashford, Rasmus Højlund, and Antony Santos.

Rasmus Højlund will be expected to lead Manchester United’s attack in that center-forward position while Marcus Rashford and Antony Santos handle the left and right-wing positions respectively.

Let’s know your thoughts on this article by dropping your comments below, Thanks for reading.

Godsports (

)