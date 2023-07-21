Man Utd’s Possible Lineup For Next Season With Their Recent Signings And Transfer Targets

Manchester United are preparing really well for the new season’s competition just like every other top side in Europe this summer. So far so good, the English Giants have been able to complete the signing of both Mason Mount and Andre Onana who are two immense additions to their present team.

The Red Devils are still in search of a reliable striker this summer as they have been strongly linked to signing Atalanta’s Wonderkid Rasmus Højlund. Recent reports also have it that Manchester United are considering a move for Sofyan Amrabat who could help in improving the team’s performance from the middle of the park next season.

Well, in today’s article, I will be Manchester United’s possible lineup for next season with their recent signings and transfer targets. Let’s take a look.

Goalkeeper: Andre Onana.

The Cameroonian International will be the Manchester United No.1 goalkeeper next season and there is absolutely no competition for him at the club.

Defenders: Diogo Dalot, Raphael Varane, Lisandro Martinez, and Luke Shaw.

The same defensive setup involving these players might roll over to next season for Manchester United since there haven’t been any signings made to change this back-four.

Midfielders: Bruno Fernandes, Mason Mount, Sofyan Amrabat, and Carlos Casemiro.

In this particular midfield setup, Bruno Fernandes and Mason Mount will form a duo in the attacking midfield position for Man Utd to support the Forwards. Carlos Casemiro and Sofyan Amrabat on the other hand will stay in the deep midfield position to help the team defensively.

Forwards: Marcus Rashford and Rasmus Højlund.

Both players will be at the forefront of the team’s attack, aiming for goals against any opponent’s defense line they might face next season

Can Man Utd win a trophy next season with this lineup? Kindly let us know your thoughts by dropping your comments below, Thanks for reading.

