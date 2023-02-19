Man Utd’s Next Six Games in the English Premier League: Are the Red Devils in the Title Race?

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The English Premier League title race is beginning to get hotter and hotter. Arsenal has dropped eight points in their last four games and this has blown the title race wide open. This included a 3-1 defeat against Manchester City.

Arsenal’s loss is Manchester United’s gain as the Red Devils are now only five points behind the league leaders and just three points behind Manchester City who are occupying the second position. Both Arsenal and Manchester City have a game in hand.

The reduction of Arsenal’s lead at the top of the table has brought Manchester United back into the title debate. However, for the Red Devils to have a go at the English Premier League title this season, they have to win all of their next six games while they hope that results elsewhere would favour them.

The Red Devils emphatically won their last English Premier League game against Leicester City by three goals to nil. Their next league assignment would be against Liverpool. The Red Devils won the first leg 2-1 at Old Trafford but a visit to Anfield Stadium this time around would be tougher.

The Red Devils would be hosting Southampton a week later. This is followed by a visit to Brighton and Hove Albion’s Amex Stadium.

On the 1st of April, the Red Devils would visit top-four contenders, Newcastle United. The first leg of the game ended nil-nil at Old Trafford. The next two games would be against Everton and Nottingham Forest.

Johndominic01 (

)