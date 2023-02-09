Man Utd’s next five games in the EPL and why they could catch up on points with Arsenal

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Manchester United have an opportunity to make a huge statement in the English Premier League over the next five games. With Arsenal currently at the top of the table with eight points, it is essential that United make the most of this opportunity and catch up on points.

The first game of the five-game run is a difficult away match against Leeds United. Leeds have been in good form this season and have the ability to cause any team problems. United will need to be at their best to get a result in this game.

Leicester City are the next opponents, and it presents a great chance for United to make a statement. The Foxes have been inconsistent this season, and United should have the quality to come away with the win.

The next game is an away trip to Anfield to face Liverpool. United have struggled against the Reds in recent years, and this could be a difficult game for them. However, the opportunity to take points away from a direct rival should not be underestimated, and United will be looking to take advantage of the game.

Following the trip to Anfield, United return home to face Southampton. The Saints have been in good form this season and will provide a tough test for United. However, if United can match the performance levels they displayed against Crystal Palace in their last victory, they should be able to get the three points.

The final game of the five-game run is an away trip to Brighton & Hove Albion. United should be able to get the win in this game, as Brighton have been struggling for form this season.

If United can make the most of this opportunity, they can make up a significant amount of ground on Arsenal at the top of the table. With the quality in the squad, United should be able to get the results they need in this five-game run and make a statement in the English Premier League.

