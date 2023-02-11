Man Utd’s Next Five EPL Games: Are the Red Devils Still in the Title Race?

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The story of Manchester United’s transformation is an impressive one. From a team that played so poorly last season to a team that has put itself in the title race. All happening in the space of six months. This shows the outstanding work Erik ten Hag is doing at the club. His first two games were embarrassing as the Red Devils lost 2-1 and 4-0 to Brighton and Hove Albion and Brentford respectively. However, a quick turnaround in fortune has seen them climb up the table, and are currently only seven points behind Arsenal having played two games more.

The Red Devils dropped valuable points in the English Premier League when they drew against Leeds United at Old Trafford in midweek and would be out to correct that on Sunday as they take on the same team away from home. The game would be played at 3 pm.

It has been confirmed that the Red Devils would be without Casemiro, who would be serving his second of a three-match ban, Scott McTominay, Anthony Martial, and Antony Santos.

The next league game would be against Leicester City at Old Trafford on Sunday, 19th of February. This is followed by the derby against Liverpool at Anfield Stadium. The Kops are currently not in great form but they are still a good team and playing against them at home would still be tough for the Red Devils. The game would be played on the 5th of March at 5:30 pm.

Manchester United’s next league game would be against Southampton on March 11 at 4 pm. After that game, the Red Devils would take on Brighton and Hove Albion. The Seagulls have enjoyed an impressive season so far and playing against them away from home could be difficult for the Red Devils.

A run of four wins out of those five games would be enough to ensure that Manchester United is still in the title race at the end of March and more so if other results go their way.

DynamicSports (

)