Man Utd’s Next 10 Games in All Competitions

Manchester United is currently in a good run of form. The Red Devils won nine games on the bounce in all competitions before the disappointing draw against Crystal Palace on Wednesday. They would be looking to get over the loss of two valuable points by getting back to winning ways and going on another winning run.

An opportunity to do that would present itself when the Red Devils take on Arsenal in the English Premier League on Sunday, 22nd of January at 5:30 pm. The Red Devils would be without Casemiro after the Brazilian picked up his fifth yellow card of the season against Crystal Palace.

After the game against Arsenal, the Red Devils would play three domestic cup games. The Red Devils would be visiting Nottingham Forest in the Carabao Cup semi-final on the 25th of January. After this game, Reading is the next in line. Manchester United would be playing against the Championship side in the FA Cup at Old Trafford on Saturday, 28th of February.

The second leg of the game against Nottingham Forest would be played on the 1st of February at 9 pm.

Manchester United would then host Crystal Palace three days later in an English Premier League game at 9 pm.

The sixth game on the list is the game against rivals, Leeds United. The Red Devils host The Peacocks on Sunday, the 12th of February.

The Red Devils would then return to European action as they take on Barcelona in the round of 32 of the Europa League. The first leg would be played in Camp Nou on Thursday, 16th of February at 6:45 pm.

Below is the full details of the next ten games of the Red Devils in all competitions:

