Man Utd’s New Signings Who Might Make Their Debut This Weekend

Manchester United have a potential lineup that could include four new players when they face Arsenal but unfortunately Sofyan Amrabat will not be one of them. Despite making a last-minute move on loan, the Moroccan international will not be able to make his debut on Sunday. Due to not being registered in time for this weekend’s match, Amrabat will have to wait for his chance to showcase his skills in a United shirt.

United’s squad for their upcoming match against Mikel Arteta’s team in London includes three new signings acquired on Deadline Day. Sergio Reguilon, Jonny Evans, and Altay Bayindir have all joined the group. Reguilon’s arrival on a season-long loan from Tottenham replaces Luke Shaw while Evans was awarded a short-term contract based on his impressive training performances. Goalkeeper Bayindir made a permanent move from Fenerbahce for around £4.3million.

There could be a fourth new face playing for United on Sunday, too, after Rasmus Hojlund was pictured with the squad. The 20-year-old has not made an appearance since his big-money move from Atalanta last month, but is now fit and available after recovering from injury.

On Friday, Ten Hag suggested that he might include Hojlund in the starting lineup against Arsenal. He also mentioned Reguilon who trained with United and is likely to start as a left-back against Arsenal. United have won two out of their three Premier League matches so far defeating Wolves and Nottingham Forest but losing to Tottenham.

