Man Utd’s Midfield Options For Next Season That Could Help Them Dominate Matches Brilliantly

Manchester United are preparing really well for the upcoming season as they have been able to complete a few impressive deals in this summer transfer window. The Red Devils first signed Mason Mount from Chelsea Football Club and are presently looking to complete the signing of Cameroonian Goalkeeper Andre Onana who will be David De Gea’s replacement at the club next season.

Presently, the Red Devils have a good number of top-quality midfielders at their disposal and this could help in improving their gameplay from the middle of the park next season.

Well, in today’s article, I will be sharing Manchester United’s midfield options for next season that could help them dominate matches brilliantly. Let’s take a look.

1, Mason Mount – Carlos Casemiro – Bruno Fernandes.

Mason Mount is obviously an attacking-minded player so he will most likely combine effort with Bruno Fernandes in the centre-midfield position while Carlos Casemiro remains concerned with his defensive duties in the middle of the park.

2, Mason Mount – Carlos Casemiro – Christian Eriksen.

Christian Eriksen can come in for Bruno Fernandes in this midfield setup while Mason Mount and Carlos Casemiro maintain their respective positions.

3, Mason Mount – Scott McTominay – Bruno Fernandes.

In a situation when Carlos Casemiro gets injured or suspended, Scott McTominay can also play in the defensive midfield position alongside Mason Mount and Bruno Fernandes.

Which of these midfield setups will suit Manchester United best next season? Kindly let us know your thoughts by dropping your comments below, Thanks for reading.

Godsports (

)